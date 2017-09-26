A report into an investigation about a £200,000 repair order involving land owned by a former councillor's father is to be discussed.

The Wellington Brae project in Aberdeen was to be funded by cycling charity Sustrans but work was halted as it did not have proper committee approval.

Former councillor Willie Young denied any wrongdoing.

The report said specific staff could not be held accountable. Councillors will discuss it on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Young, the city's former finance convener who lost his seat at the local government elections, said he felt "vindicated" by the investigation report last week.

The work involved repairs to a boundary wall beside the cycle path in the Ferryhill area of the city.

Sustrans, a publicly funded charity, awarded just over £21,000 for preliminary work, with the full funding to be paid when the work was completed.

But the project was suspended earlier this year when a political row blew up over who owned the land and how the work had been authorised.

Aberdeen City Council previously admitted the project did not follow the required governance procedures and was not presented for committee approval.

The report will be discussed by the council's Audit, Risk and Scrutiny Committee.

The wall has since been rebuilt.