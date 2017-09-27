NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Men charged over alleged hare coursing in Aberdeenshire

Two men have been charged with hare coursing offences in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the men aged 23 and 30 have also been charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

The offences happened between 16 and 18 June in the Rothienorman and Turriff areas.

The men are due to appear in court at a later date.

