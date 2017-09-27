Men charged over alleged hare coursing in Aberdeenshire
- 27 September 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Two men have been charged with hare coursing offences in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said the men aged 23 and 30 have also been charged in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
The offences happened between 16 and 18 June in the Rothienorman and Turriff areas.
The men are due to appear in court at a later date.