A senior social worker employed by Orkney Islands Council has been struck off the register after being found guilty of allowing a teenager access to the drug ecstasy.

Miranda Pahnke worked at St Rognvald's House when she allowed a 13-year-old access to a powder she believed contained MDMA, a component of ecstasy.

The Scottish Social Services Council has found that her fitness to practice was impaired.

She no longer works for the council.

Orkney Islands Council said the event took place outside the workplace and there was no risk to service users.