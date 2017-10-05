NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen Comedy Festival getting under way

Justin Moorhouse
Image caption Justin Moorhouse is among the acts

The second Aberdeen Comedy Festival is getting under way.

The 11-day festival - launched by Aberdeen Inspired last year - runs from Thursday until 15 October.

Acts lined up for more than 50 shows in 20 venues include Craig Campbell, Fred MacAulay, Justin Moorhouse and Daliso Chaponda.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: "We're delighted to have another fantastic line-up of comedians this year."

The festival also has comedy workshops and shows for children and younger people.

