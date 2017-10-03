An emergency positioning beacon which sparked a string of false alarms in Peterhead has been found in a skip.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) had appealed for information last week as 11 alerts had been triggered by the beacon since June.

It was unregistered, and they had no contact details for its owner.

However, a MCA spokesperson said the beacon had now been found in a skip by "an eagle-eyed RNLI crewman".