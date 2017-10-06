Image caption The school said the incident had been dealt with (BBC Scotland has blanked out the word)

Two pupils at one of Scotland's top fee-paying schools in Aberdeen have been disciplined following a racial incident in the playground, BBC Scotland can reveal.

It is understood the incident at Robert Gordon's College saw a tennis ball with a highly derogatory racial term written on it thrown at two pupils.

Robert Gordon's College said the incident was immediately investigated.

The parents of the pupils involved have been informed.

Two pupils were given full pastoral support.

The school says the police have not been informed.

'Unacceptable language'

Simon Mills, head teacher of Robert Gordon's College, said: "The school became aware of an incident involving the use of unacceptable language within the school playground on Wednesday.

"This was immediately investigated in line with school protocol and the pupils involved have been sanctioned.

"The College will not tolerate the use of any unacceptable language."

The incident happened on Wednesday.