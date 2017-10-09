NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Work due to begin on major new road in Aberdeen

Work to make way for a new road in Aberdeen is getting under way.

Ground investigations are beginning for the £26.4m Berryden Corridor improvement scheme.

The new road will stretch from the Skene Square roundabout to the St Machar roundabout on the A96.

A new dual carriageway will also be built as part of the scheme, in an attempt to alleviate traffic, and make it easier for drivers to get around the city.

