Work due to begin on major new road in Aberdeen
- 9 October 2017
Work to make way for a new road in Aberdeen is getting under way.
Ground investigations are beginning for the £26.4m Berryden Corridor improvement scheme.
The new road will stretch from the Skene Square roundabout to the St Machar roundabout on the A96.
A new dual carriageway will also be built as part of the scheme, in an attempt to alleviate traffic, and make it easier for drivers to get around the city.