Police have said they are keeping an open mind on whether a series of raids and attempted thefts in Aberdeen are linked.

A four-figure sum of money was stolen from Nigg Bay Golf Club.

The Bobbin pub on King Street and the Goals soccer centre at the Bridge of Dee were also broken into, but nothing was stolen.

Murdo's Bar on Caincry Road, Kings Links Golf Centre and a Spar shop on Ashgrove Road were also targeted.

The incidents all happened between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

Detectives want to trace three men who were seen in the vicinity of some of the crimes.

They are described as being in their 20s and wearing dark clothing.

It is thought they may have had the use of a vehicle.