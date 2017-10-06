Missing diver recovered from Scapa Flow

Image copyright Chris Downer Image caption The diver went missing from a boat north east of the Cava lighthouse

A missing diver has been recovered from Scapa Flow, the coastguard has said.

The alarm was raised at 16:00 and a mayday call was made to all vessels in waters near Orkney to help in the search.

A boat north east of Cava Lighthouse reported one of their divers 15 minutes overdue.

Stromness and Kirkwall coastguard teams, a search and rescue helicopter, and the Longhope RNLI lifeboat were also involved in the operation.

There has been no information about the diver's condition.