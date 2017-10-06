Road closed in Aberdeenshire after 'serious' accident
- 6 October 2017
A serious traffic accident has closed a road in rural Aberdeenshire.
The two vehicle collision on the B999 between Pettymuick and Pitmedden Bridge was reported to police at 16:50.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews are on the scene.
He added: "The road is currently closed and we ask you avoid the area if possible."