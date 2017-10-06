NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Road closed in Aberdeenshire after 'serious' accident

A serious traffic accident has closed a road in rural Aberdeenshire.

The two vehicle collision on the B999 between Pettymuick and Pitmedden Bridge was reported to police at 16:50.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews are on the scene.

He added: "The road is currently closed and we ask you avoid the area if possible."

