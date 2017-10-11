Image copyright Carttera

Images have been released of a planned £68m development at Aberdeen's famous Rubislaw Quarry.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated from the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is now filled with water.

Canadian developer Carttera wants to build 300 flats, a gym and bistro on the edge of the site.

The plans are expected to be submitted to Aberdeen City Council at the end of October.

There are already plans for a heritage centre at the other side of the quarry.

Hugh Black, who is behind the heritage centre proposals, declined to comment on the Carttera plans.