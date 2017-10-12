NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man detained over £126,000 of drugs in Aberdeen

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £125,000 have been recovered in Aberdeen.

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized following an intelligence-led search at an address in the Ferryhill area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said nearly £18,500 in cash was also recovered.

A 22-year-old man from London is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

