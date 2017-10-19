A child rapist whose abuse of young girls was described as "wicked" has had an appeal against a 15-year jail sentence rejected.

Eric Rafferty, 69, from Aberdeen, was convicted of seven offences of rape, attempted rape and indecency against his victims between 1982 and 1990.

He was seeking to have his prison term reduced.

However, judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh rejected the appeal.

Rafferty's solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the appeal judges: "I readily accept these offences are extremely serious and a significant custodial sentence is wholly appropriate."

Mr Paterson said Rafferty had no other convictions, had a good work record before caring for his wife and had undertaken voluntary work.

Lord Drummond Young, who heard the case with Lord Malcolm, said: "In cases of this sort deterrence is absolutely critical to ensure this sort of depraved conduct does not take place in future."

Rafferty was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh in March.