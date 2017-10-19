A man who forced a pilot to divert a plane after he became abusive towards a flight attendant on a small aircraft has been fined.

Jamie Aitken, 37, was on a plane home to Wick from Aberdeen when he acted in a disorderly manner last November.

The incident happened after he stood up to go to the toilet just before the plane took off.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Aitken £750 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted the offence.

Defence lawyer Stuart Murray said his client became "enraged" because he felt like he was being treated like a child.

He added that Aitken could be thought to be an abrasive person although that was just his demeanour.