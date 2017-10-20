Three in court after £85,000 of drugs seized
- 20 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have appeared in court after drugs with an estimated street value of £85,000 were recovered from two vehicles in the north east of Scotland.
Police said crack cocaine, heroin and money was seized on the unclassified Auchiries to Wellbank road near Hatton, and in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.
William Smith, 18, Liam Paterson, 19, and Daniel Lewis, 22, faced drugs charges at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
They made no plea and were remanded in custody.