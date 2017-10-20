Three men have appeared in court after drugs with an estimated street value of £85,000 were recovered from two vehicles in the north east of Scotland.

Police said crack cocaine, heroin and money was seized on the unclassified Auchiries to Wellbank road near Hatton, and in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

William Smith, 18, Liam Paterson, 19, and Daniel Lewis, 22, faced drugs charges at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

They made no plea and were remanded in custody.