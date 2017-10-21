Image copyright Leslie family Image caption Connor Leslie was last seen in a taxi which drove off after the group had an alternation with the driver

The family of a 23-year-old British man who has gone missing in Vietnam say they fear he has been kidnapped.

Connor Leslie, from Newtonhill in Aberdeenshire, was last seen at about 02:30 local time (21:30 BST on Friday) in Hanoi.

He was in the city with a group of friends who got out of a taxi which sped off before Mr Leslie could step out of the car.

Mr Leslie's friends and family said he had been "taken against his will".

Local police have been informed of Mr Leslie's disappearance. He was last seen at Tay Ho 395 on Lac Long Quan.

Members of Mr Leslie's family have shared information about his disappearance on Facebook.

Connor Leslie was last seen at Tay Ho 395 in northern Hanoi

His cousin Scott Leslie said the whole family was "absolutely terrified".

"He was in a taxi and his friends were getting out. Connor was the last to get out and the taxi driver just sped off before Connor could get out of the car," he told BBC Scotland.

"They had an altercation with the taxi driver. I believe they had already given a large sum of money to him and then he asked for more."

Mr Leslie was with a group of friends who were just starting their holiday in Vietnam before going on to Australia.

Friends and family have been trying to contact him on his mobile, but his cousin said on Saturday afternoon that his messaging app had not been online for about 17 hours.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman today: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Vietnam, and our staff are in contact with the Vietnamese police."