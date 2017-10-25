Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption The car park can hold more than 1,000 vehicles

A £10m multi-storey car park for patients and visitors at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is opening on Wednesday.

The new facility at the Foresterhill campus has space for more than 1,000 cars.

Funding to improve car parking was pledged to NHS Grampian by The Wood Foundation, set up by businessman Sir Ian Wood and his family.

There will be no charge for using the new multi-storey car park. However, it is not for staff.