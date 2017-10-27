Image caption Kazi Ahmad was found in Rosemount Viaduct

A man found dead in Aberdeen in 1978 had been stabbed seven times, a murder trial has heard.

Riasat Khan, 63, denies murdering Kazi Ahmad, 41, who owned the Raj Dulal restaurant in the city's Dee Street.

Mr Khan, from Cardiff, faces charges of murder and theft, and has lodged a special defence of self defence.

Forensic pathologist James Grieve told the High Court in Edinburgh that Mr Ahmad had been stabbed four times in the chest and three times in the neck.

The Crown claims that Mr Khan assaulted Mr Ahmad and tied his wrists behind his back.

Mr Khan allegedly covered Mr Ahmad's head with an "item of clothing", struck him repeatedly on the neck and body with a knife and then murdered him and robbed him of a sum of money.

He denies all the charges and the trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.