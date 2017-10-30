Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption One option is described as a full diamond

Options for a flyover to replace a busy Aberdeenshire junction have gone on display to the public.

Campaigners have long argued to have the flyover at Laurencekirk, where vehicles on the A937 Marykirk road have to cross the A90.

Design consultants have now come up with three options.

They will be on display at the St Laurence Hall in Laurencekirk to allow public comment, and will also be on the Transport Scotland website.

A preferred option for the flyover will be chosen next year.

Construction is not expected to begin until at least 2019.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "I would encourage as many people as possible to attend the exhibition on 30 October or view the material online and give us their views by 27 November.

"All comments received will be considered as we look to identify a preferred option next year."