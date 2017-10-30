NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Dolphin dies in Buckie despite rescue effort

Dolphin in Buckie Harbour

A dolphin in distress has died in Buckie despite a rescue effort.

The white-beaked dolphin was spotted swimming on its side - which can be a sign of illness - in circles in the town harbour.

Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who have special permission to approach dolphins, tried to herd it towards the harbour side so a vet could examine it.

It later moved location and became stranded on shore.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites