Man charged after armed robbery in Cove

A man has been charged after an armed robbery at a shop in the Cove area of Aberdeen.

A four-figure sum of money was taken in the incident at McColl's on Loirston Road at about 21:20 on Wednesday. No-one was injured.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man from Aberdeen had been charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

