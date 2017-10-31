Image caption Mr Doran served two separate stints in the House of Commons

Former Aberdeen MP Frank Doran has died aged 68, his family have confirmed.

First elected in 1987, Mr Doran served two separate stints as a Labour MP for the city before standing down in 2015.

He first represented Aberdeen South, before losing that seat to the Conservatives in 1992. He returned to parliament in 1997 for Aberdeen Central, and later Aberdeen North.

Mr Doran, who has two sons, married fellow Labour MP Dame Joan Ruddock in 2010.

Posting a tribute on Twitter, she said he was "an exceptional person and a wonderful husband, who touched so many lives".

Mr Doran chaired Westminster's administration committee for five years, as well as serving as an aide to then Trade Minister Ian McCartney in Tony Blair's government.

Fellow North East Labour parliamentarian Lewis Macdonald said Mr Doran had "served with distinction".

He said: "Our thoughts are with Frank's loved ones at this time. The Labour family in the North East has lost a strong voice for working people.

"His work to support the families of the Piper Alpha tragedy was so important for so many, as was his tireless campaigning for safety in the oil and gas industry during his time as an MP."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also posted condolences on Twitter, while former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said Mr Doran was a "great friend, great trade unionist and a great colleague".