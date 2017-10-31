Aberdeen Football Club has said it hopes a decision on plans for a new stadium can be taken by councillors before the end of the year.

The club had put plans for the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill, on hold.

Aberdeen asked for a deferral earlier this month to give the club more time to discuss the project with planners.

Club chairman Stewart Milne said he was now hopeful the application could go before full council in December.

The club has said a new facility is vital to its future.

However, those opposed to the plans want the club to look elsewhere.

'Disappointing delay'

Mr Milne said the club and its planning representatives were meeting regularly with council officers.

They are aiming to get the planning application before councillors by the end of the year.

Mr Milne said: "This delay is obviously disappointing.

"But it's crucial that we have the best chance of getting the right decision."

Mr Milne said if there was a positive decision in December, the aim would be for work to get under way early next year.