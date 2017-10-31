Man in court after shop robbery in Cove
31 October 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has appeared in court after a robbery at a shop in the Cove area of Aberdeen.
Police said a four-figure sum of money was taken in the incident at McColl's on Loirston Road on Wednesday night.
William Irvine, 38, of Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court charged with possessing a blade, assault and robbery and assault to injury.
He made no plea and was released on bail.