A 44-year-old woman found with serious head injuries in Elgin a week ago was the victim of a pre-planned assault, police have said.

She was discovered in the Woodside Terrace area early last Thursday.

Officers will revisit the scene a week on from the attack, in a bid to trace witnesses.

The victim is being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and has not yet been able to give a detailed account of what happened.

Det Insp Norman Stevenson said: "This would have been targeted and pre-planned given the early hour and the fact no-one else is usually out in that area at that time."

He added: "This has been an extremely complex case to deal with, especially as we have been unable to fully speak to the woman involved yet to establish what happened because of the extent of her injuries.

"Whilst we kept an open mind from the outset, as a result of our enquiries I am now content to say that this is being treated as an assault.

"I would like to reassure the public that there is no information available to us whatsoever to suggest that this was a random attack."

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is being urged to contact police on the 101 number or through Crimestoppers.

At the time of the incident, which took place at a lane near Woodside Terrace, the woman was wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a black handbag.

She has fair hair and is of average build.