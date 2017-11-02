Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

Two yachtsmen escaped injury when their boat ran aground off the Moray coast.

Coastguard teams from Lossiemouth and Burghead, the Buckie lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were tasked to the Lossiemouth area on Wednesday evening.

The 35ft yacht ran aground about half-a-mile from Skerries lighthouse.

Meanwhile, Lerwick lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were sent the aid of a fishing boat taking on water north of Lerwick harbour on Thursday morning. The Sea Hunter was taken under tow.