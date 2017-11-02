Yacht and fishing boat in Lossiemouth and Lerwick rescues
Two yachtsmen escaped injury when their boat ran aground off the Moray coast.
Coastguard teams from Lossiemouth and Burghead, the Buckie lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were tasked to the Lossiemouth area on Wednesday evening.
The 35ft yacht ran aground about half-a-mile from Skerries lighthouse.
Meanwhile, Lerwick lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were sent the aid of a fishing boat taking on water north of Lerwick harbour on Thursday morning. The Sea Hunter was taken under tow.