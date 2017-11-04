Image copyright Miazek family Image caption Ms Miazek had so much to look forward to, her family said.

The family of a young woman who died in Aberdeen have paid tribute to her, saying she was in the "prime of her life".

Chloe Miazek, 20, died in the Rosemount area of the city early on Friday.

In a statement, her family said: "We are absolutely devastated following the death of our beautiful daughter and sister, Chloe."

Police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Ms Miazek's death.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Image caption Police were at the scene of Ms Miazek's death on Friday

Ms Miazek, from Kemnay, Aberdeenshire, worked at Tesco in Inverurie.

Her family said: "She was in the prime of her life and had so much to look forward to and it is difficult for us to comprehend that she is not here with us today.

"Chloe was a loving daughter to Bob and Theresa, sister to Nathan and friend to many, including at her work at Tesco in Inverurie.

"She will be sorely missed and we ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with her untimely death."

Police were alerted to concerns for a woman at flats on Rosemount Viaduct at about 07:40 on Friday.