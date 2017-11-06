NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Rhynie

About 20 firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Aberdeenshire through the night.

Crews were called to the property in the village of Rhynie, near Huntly, at about 04:30.

The fire was extinguished and a search established no-one was in the property at the time.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites