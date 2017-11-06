Fisherman jailed for £40,000 tax evasion
- 6 November 2017
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A fisherman who evaded more than £40,000 of income tax and national insurance contributions has been jailed.
David McHale, 55, of Newport-on-Tay, Fife, worked out of Peterhead.
McHale previously admitted three charges of failing to declare his income to the HMRC. The total sum involved was more than £43,000, between 2005 and 2014.
He was jailed for 14 months at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.