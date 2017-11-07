NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged after serious assault in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault in the Aberdeen city centre.

An area of Crown Street, near Trinity Court, was cordoned off in the early hours of Monday after two men, aged 20 and 24, were taken to hospital.

A 20-year-old man has been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites