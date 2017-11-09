A man left in a serious condition after being rescued from a house fire in Aberdeen has died.

The blaze broke out at a house in Derbeth Crescent, in the Sheddocksley area of the city, at about 19:30 on Monday.

The 54-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being located by firefighters.

Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Thursday morning. There were no suspicious circumstances.