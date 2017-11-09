Transport to and from a new Aberdeen school could be free for pupils in some areas but not for others.

Lochside Academy is set to open in August next year.

Councillors will discuss transport options to the new school next week, and will hear it could be free for pupils in Torry and Kincorth, but not for pupils in Cove.

Officers are satisfied the majority of pupils living in Cove would be able to walk or cycle safely to school.

The report coming before the education committee next Thursday recommends that pupils in Torry and Kincorth be given free bus passes for public transport services.

Although safe walking and cycling routes have been identified from Torry and Kincorth, some pupils might choose to take the shortest route along Wellington Road which could put them at risk.

A new crossing is also expected to be installed over Wellington Road.