The Scottish Episcopal Church has elected its first female bishop.

The Rev Canon Anne Dyer was appointed the new Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney by the Episcopal Synod.

Canon Dyer is currently the Rector of Holy Trinity Church in Haddington, East Lothian. She is also a member of the Scottish Episcopal Institute Council.

The See of Aberdeen and Orkney became vacant last November when the Rt Rev Dr Robert Gillies retired as Bishop of the diocese.

Canon Dyer said: "I am delighted to be elected by the bishops of the Scottish Episcopal Church to serve as bishop in the United Diocese of Aberdeen and Orkney.

"It will be a privilege to lead the people of this diocese as they continue to make known the love of God to those in their communities and beyond.

"I am looking forward to both the challenge and excitement of serving and worshiping together in diverse locations across the diocese and to joining the College of Bishops."

The 60-year-old was ordained a deacon in 1987 and became a priest in 1994 in Rochester, Kent.

The Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church, said: "Anne brings with her a wealth of experience in theological education and mission development, and has so many of the gifts sought by the diocese together with a deeply loving and generous personality.

"I am also delighted that those gifts have allowed us to elect a woman to our College of Bishops."