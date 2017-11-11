Man charged over thefts of charity tins in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Turriff
- 11 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the thefts of 15 charity tins from businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
The thefts happened over the last two weeks in Aberdeen city centre, the Drummers Corner area of Peterhead and the High Street area of Turriff.
The containers were believed to contain three figure sums of money.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.