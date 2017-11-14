Man seriously hurt in flats fall in Aberdeen
- 14 November 2017
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-floor window at a block of flats in Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to Rosehill Drive shortly before 09:00.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said a call was received at 08:50 to attend an incident, and one male patient was taken to hospital.