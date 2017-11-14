A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from a second-floor window at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to Rosehill Drive shortly before 09:00.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a call was received at 08:50 to attend an incident, and one male patient was taken to hospital.