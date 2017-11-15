NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Road closed due to serious A96 crash

The emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious crash in Moray.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde, near the Pansport roundabout, shortly before 10:00.

Several people are understood to have been involved.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said several units and an air ambulance had been sent to the scene.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites