Image caption Sheila Hancock features in Festival!

A new four-day festival featuring music, film and science is getting under way in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The pop-up 'Festival!' has been organised to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh's festivals.

The opening will feature actors Sheila Hancock and Wendy Morgan and a screening of their new film Edie.

And on Friday, festival leaders from around Scotland will meet at the inaugural Festivals Management Conference as part of the event.