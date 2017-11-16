Woman dies in Inverurie sheltered housing fire
- 16 November 2017
A woman has died following a fire at a sheltered housing complex in Aberdeenshire.
The 86-year-old was rescued from Nether Davah House in Golf Crescent, Inverurie, following the fire at 17:35 on Tuesday.
She was moved to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but died of her injuries.
The woman has not been named. Police said the fire, which was quickly extinguished, does not appear to be suspicious.