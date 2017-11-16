NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over £170,000 of drugs in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after drugs estimated to be worth about £170,000 were recovered in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said crack cocaine and heroin was found in the Summerfield Place area of the city following an intelligence-led operation on Wednesday afternoon.

A 51-year-old man from Aberdeen was later charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

