A 29-year-old pedestrian was left badly injured after she was hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the accident at Fordoun happened on the B966 at its junction with the A90 Castleton to Fettercairn road shortly before 17:00 on Thursday.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The male driver a blue VW Touran involved was uninjured. Police appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Colin Matheson said: "The collision happened approximately 50m east of Castleton Cottages, Fordoun, and we are appealing to anyone who saw a woman walking with two other women or the VW Touran to contact us."