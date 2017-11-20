Image caption Angus Milligan admitted assaulting Emily Drouet

A petition calling for more funding to be given to support those affected by gender based violence has been launched, after a student who was abused by her boyfriend killed herself.

University of Aberdeen law student Emily Drouet, 18, took her own life in March last year.

Angus Milligan, 21, admitted choking and slapping her. He was sentenced to community service.

Emily's mother said the petition would be handed to the Scottish government.

Fiona Drouet said extra money should be made available to colleges and universities to increase the availability of help.

This would include counselling, and further promotion of existing services to support those who are experiencing mental ill-health as a result of violence.

Ms Drouet said: "Our strength comes from Emily. Because we know the kind of girl Emily was, she would want to help others.

"She would be devastated to see somebody else going through the kind of pain she was going through herself.

"What we want is for Emily's legacy to be to let know girls know there is help, you don't need to suffer this alone."

Her campaign is being supported by the National Union of Students.

Milligan admitted assault and threatening behaviour.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court in July, he was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and told he would be under supervision for one year.