An update on the progress of the £30m Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment is to be given to councillors.

It closed in 2015 and was originally due to reopen in late 2017.

However, Aberdeen City Council recently said the construction schedule for the redevelopment was to be extended. The gallery is now expected to reopen in late 2018 or early 2019.

A report to the finance, policy and resources committee will outline the new schedule, and budget implications.

The redesign of the Schoolhill art gallery building was backed by 27 votes to 15 by the council in 2013.