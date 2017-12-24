Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Houghton approached drivers at the junction of Rosemount Terrace and Skene Street

A man was put in an induced coma after being found with serious head injuries after a work's night out.

The alarm was raised when Greg Houghton walked into a shop in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen on Saturday morning.

Police said he was being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for serious head and facial injuries.

In a post on Facebook, his mother said the 25-year-old was in an induced coma after sustaining a fractured skull and bruising to his brain.

Michelle Houghton said he was also due to have emergency surgery on Christmas Eve for bleeding on the brain.

'Worried sick'

She added: "He was last seen in Vogue nightclub around 02:30. He was found at The Bread Maker at Rosemount at 08:30 in this state.

"If anyone knows what happened or has seen anything please get in touch with the police. We're absolutely devastated and worried sick."

Police said they were trying to find out how Mr Houghton came to be injured.

They want to speak to anyone who was in his company after 03:00 on Saturday, or anyone who saw him around Rosemount Viaduct or Skene Terrace between 03:00 and 08:30.

Officers also want to speak to motorists Mr Houghton approached on Rosemount Viaduct, near the junction with Skene Street, before walking into the shop at 08:30.

Mr Houghton is 5ft 10in tall and of average build. He has a full beard and his hair is shaved short at the sides and longer on top.

He was wearing a red checked shirt and blue jeans.