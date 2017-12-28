Image copyright Google Image caption An envelope full of money was dropped through the letterbox at the pet hospital

A mystery donor dropped £1,000 in cash through the letterbox at an animal charity's pet hospital over the Christmas break.

PDSA received the donation at its Aberdeen pet hospital just a week after a Dundee-based raffle winner handed back their £2,500 prize to the charity.

The latest gift amazed the team of vets who found the money at the Fraser Place unit.

All that was written on the envelope was "PDSA XXX".

Senior vet Fiona Gregge said: "We are absolutely over the moon with this very kind donation.

"We have no idea if the donor has used our services in the past but, whoever you are, thank you very much.

"We help sick and injured pets right through the festive period, so we are immensely grateful.

"PDSA doesn't receive any government funding to provide its vital veterinary service, so I'd like to thank the anonymous supporter for thinking of us."