People are being urged to stay away from Aberdeen Royal Infirmary unless absolutely necessary after it went on to "code red" due to a flu outbreak.

NHS Grampian said a "high number" of cases of both influenza A and influenza B were being seen.

Special infection prevention and control measures have been put in place in a bid to to limit the spread.

Meanwhile NHS Highland is asking people with flu or cold symptoms to stay away from hospitals.

'Circulating widely'

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: "We have seen a high number of cases of both influenza A and influenza B so far this winter.

"It is circulating widely in the community and this is reflected in the hospital population.

"Hospitals are often busy at this time of year and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is no exception.

"A trip to the emergency department should only be made in serious circumstances; your GP, pharmacist or NHS 24 can all offer advice and treatment."

The spokeswoman added: "We would also take this opportunity to remind the general public that if they are at all unwell they should not visit friends or relatives in hospital."

The NHS Highland appeal comes a number of people are admitted to hospital with symptoms.