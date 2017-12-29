Image caption James McIntosh expressed "complete surprise" at the honour

The managing director of the Lecht Ski Centre has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

James McIntosh, 66, has been honoured for services to skiing and tourism in the north east of Scotland.

He told BBC Scotland of the MBE: "This is the icing on the cake."

Among other honours in the north east of Scotland, the Very Rev Prof Iain Torrance - Pro-Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen - has been given a knighthood.

'Over the moon'

Mr McIntosh said: "It all started 40 years ago, I used to work at Glenshee and then decided to start our own ski area.

"Myself and three friends decided to make it a commercial venture.

"The biggest problem was trying to convince the local regional council it was viable and to support it with opening the roads.

"Most of the memorable moments would be full car parks and queues everywhere - we try to make the best for the holidaymakers.

"I have a super lot of staff and that makes my job easier."

He added of the MBE: "My reaction is one of complete surprise, I never thought I would get a reward like this - I am really over the moon about it.

"The Scottish ski industry is buoyant, we have our ups and downs. You really have to be ready for the snow when it does come."

The Lecht Ski Centre is on the A939 between Cockbridge and Tomintoul, on the eastern side of the Cairngorms.

Very Rev Prof Torrance - the former moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland - has held the University of Aberdeen post since 2013.

Image copyright Robyn Torrance Image caption Very Rev Prof Iain Torrance is also honoured

The Aberdeen-born 68-year-old will become a Knight Bachelor for services to higher education and theology.

He said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised by Her Majesty the Queen for a lifetime of work that has been, and continues to be, a deep passion."