A series of shed fires in Aberdeen could be linked, according to the police.

Four suspicious fires have taken place in the Danestone area during the last week.

Two sheds were set alight at Whitestripes Drive and Whitestripes Path on the evening of 2 January.

Similar fires were reported on Laurel Avenue on 29 December and on Brander Place on 31 December.

Neighbours on Whitestripes Path had to be evacuated from their homes while fire crews tackled the flames.

Police Scotland have appealed for information.

PC Rory Saunders said: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the person, or people, responsible for what happened.

"By being so reckless as to set a fire you have no idea how it will spread and the consequences could be fatal."