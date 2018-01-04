A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged wilful fireraisings in the Danestone area of Aberdeen.

Emergency services were alerted to a number of sheds on fire between 29 December and Wednesday 3 January.

During one of the incidents, nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

In total, six incidents were reported to police at Laurel Avenue, Brander Place, Whitestripes Drive, Whitestripes Path and Fairview Drive.

Police Scotland said the teenager would be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.