Image caption The man found dead at a property in Alexander Terrace has been named as Alan Cowie.

A 52-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found at a property in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Alexander Terrace, in the Tillydrone area of the city, at about 10:00 on Wednesday, where the body of 65-year-old Alan Cowie was discovered.

A woman was detained on Wednesday night before later being charged.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Det Insp Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our inquiries so far.

"A visible police presence will remain in the area while our inquiries continue, and I would ask for your continued patience.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Cowie's family and friends at this difficult time."

"Mr Cowie was well known locally in the Tillydrone area and I would like to appeal to anyone who has seen Mr Cowie over the New Year period, or has any information they feel is relevant, to get in touch with the police."