Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at a property in Gray Street

A 44-year-old woman has been charged after a gun was fired during a robbery at a property in Fraserburgh.

A man in his 40s suffered minor injuries during the assault and robbery in Gray Street in the early hours of Sunday, but was not injured by the gun being discharged.

The woman is expected to appear at Peterhead Sherriff Court on Tuesday.

Police are also trying to trace a number of other people thought to have been at the property.

Officers are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "We are yet to trace a number of people we believe attended at the property in question and inquiries continue in this regard.

"At this stage I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far. Officers have been carrying out inquiries throughout the day and a visible police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers.